Police search for suspects in burglary in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the person or people who are responsible for a burglary in Somers early Thursday morning.

Troopers are investigating a residential burglary on White Birch Circle in Somers that happened between 12:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

According to officers, the burglar or burglars forced their way into the house through a back window. They also say that an unspecified amount of money and coins was reported missing.

At the time of the burglary, officers say two adults were sleeping inside, but they were not disrupted or injured.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to call police at (860) 896-3200.