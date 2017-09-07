Rally held in New Haven to protest new state energy plan

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally was held in New Haven on Thursday to try to push the state government to come up with a better clean energy plan for the environment.

Members of a number of Connecticut environmental groups gathered in front of a public hearing to protest a new state energy plan released last month.

They say DEEP’s draft of a new comprehensive energy strategy does not do enough to reduce the state’s carbon footprint and fight global warming.

“We can’t afford from either an environmental perspective or an economic perspective to continue, not just with the uses of fossil fuel, but what Connecticut is planning to do, which is expanding the use of fossil fuels in our state at a time when we have to be doing the opposite.”

DEEP says the public hearing process underway is to help strengthen the final version of the plan.

DEEP officials didn’t have much to say on Thursday. They say they were there to listen.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s