Rally held in New Haven to protest new state energy plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally was held in New Haven on Thursday to try to push the state government to come up with a better clean energy plan for the environment.

Members of a number of Connecticut environmental groups gathered in front of a public hearing to protest a new state energy plan released last month.

They say DEEP’s draft of a new comprehensive energy strategy does not do enough to reduce the state’s carbon footprint and fight global warming.

“We can’t afford from either an environmental perspective or an economic perspective to continue, not just with the uses of fossil fuel, but what Connecticut is planning to do, which is expanding the use of fossil fuels in our state at a time when we have to be doing the opposite.”

DEEP says the public hearing process underway is to help strengthen the final version of the plan.

DEEP officials didn’t have much to say on Thursday. They say they were there to listen.