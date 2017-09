HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A rally over that ailing state budget will be held in Hartford Thursday morning.

Lawmakers on both sides are hoping to come to an agreement before the end of the month. Protesters are calling on lawmakers and the governor to come to an agreement and end the budget impasse.

They say the lack of an agreement hurts vital programs across the state.

A coalition of nonprofit community-based human service groups will hold the rally in front of the State Capitol at 11 a.m.