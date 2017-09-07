State Senator Toni Boucher looking into run for governor

WTNH.com staff Published:
Sen. Toni Boucher, R-26th District. (Photo: ctsenaterepublicans.com)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Republican is looking into running for governor.

State Senator Toni Boucher has formed an exploratory committee for governor.

Papers were filed in June, but she’s now stepping up her efforts.

Boucher has been a state senator and representative in Fairfield County for 22 years.

She says the state is in “miserable shape,” but that she has a plan to put it “on a path to prosperity.”

Her plan includes lowering taxes and shrinking the size of government.

