State Senator Toni Boucher looking into run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Republican is looking into running for governor.

State Senator Toni Boucher has formed an exploratory committee for governor.

Papers were filed in June, but she’s now stepping up her efforts.

Boucher has been a state senator and representative in Fairfield County for 22 years.

She says the state is in “miserable shape,” but that she has a plan to put it “on a path to prosperity.”

Her plan includes lowering taxes and shrinking the size of government.