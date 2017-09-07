Storm clean up has many concerned about the next one

Related Coverage 1 dead after tree falls on car in New London

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For some cleaning up from yesterday’s storm is going to take days or even longer.

Three trees fell on a Lloyd Road property. One landed on the home while a massive tree narrowly missed the house next door.

Tree companies were out in full force along with town and state crews cleaning up what mother nature blew down on Wednesday.

“I saw leaves whirling around out front, a terrible sound of my whole house creaking startled me, and I ran into my cellar and my cat was already there,” said Kathy Jacques of Waterford.

When she came out of her Magonk Point Road home she found two trees were snapped in half and had fallen on a third one.

“We’re waiting for the tree guys,” said Jacques. “The amount that it costs is startling.”

Still she and the owner of the Lloyd Road home feel fortunate more damage wasn’t done.

“We had about 25 calls right after immediately after the storm yesterday,” said Steve David who owns Allied Tree Experts.

He says even healthy trees can snap or be uprooted in extremely high winds.

“When you get an 86 mile an hour wind gust out of nowhere anything can happen,” said David.

“We have our fingers crossed for next week. We’re already ordered propane and we’re stocking up and we’re wishing the best for all our friends and family in Florida right now and trying to imagine what they’re going through if this happened to us in like a minute,” said Jacques.

“The best thing you can do to try to avoid that wind damage is keep them thinned out,” said David. “That way the wind can get through them and not act like a sail.”

But if a hurricane like Irma heads this way play it safe. Don’t park cars under trees.

“If you have a large tree over your bedroom maybe you don’t sleep in that room in a storm like this,” warns David.

Because the tree on the Lloyd Road home landed on the house the homeowner believes removal and repairs could be covered by insurance but clean up of the other trees on the property could be an out of pocket expense.