Understanding the benefits of travel insurance

(WTNH) — With the recent hurricanes, many people are worried about booking trips and then losing money when a big storm hits.

News 8 spoke with Howard Schwartz of the Better Business Bureau for some tips.

“Travel insurance is always a good idea because it covers things that your home insurance likely would not,” explained Schwartz. “But if we are talking about problems caused by weather, especially severe weather, you can get stuck for deposits that you’ve laid down, the destination may be damaged because of the weather, your home may be damaged while you’re away, you could end up stuck in airports, so essentially your future in the next few days are in the hands of other people and often they can’t do anything to help you. Travel insurance can help mitigate some of those problems.”

Schwartz says overall, travel insurance is a very good idea, especially this time of the year.

