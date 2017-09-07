Woman gets 90-day sentence for holding ex-husband hostage

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who held her ex-husband hostage at gunpoint until he could be rescued from a second-floor window by a SWAT team has been sentenced to 90 days in prison.

The Bristol Press reports that 54-year-old Diane Markeveys was sentenced Wednesday after accepting a deal that required her to plead guilty to first-degree threatening. In exchange, prosecutors dropped several other charges.

She pleaded under the Alford doctrine, meaning she disputes some evidence but acknowledges there’s enough to convict.

Her husband awoke at 6:30 a.m. on May 7 to find his room locked and his wife outside the door with a rifle. They lived together even though they were no longer married.

He was in the room for about two hours before his rescue.

Markeveys apologized in court.

