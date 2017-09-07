Women in midlife aren’t sleeping enough, study says

(CNN)– Women going through midlife aren’t getting enough sleep, according to a new government report.
Hormones and sleep
Tips for better sleep
- Keep your bedroom dark, cool and well-ventilated, ideally between 68 and 69 degrees Fahrenheit
- Stay cool by wearing loose clothing to bed. Moisture-wicking sheets and clothing can help with cooling down following hot flashes
- Exercise regularly but preferably in the early to late afternoon
- Avoid food and heavy meals right before bedtime. This can help to avoid digestion difficulties that can interfere with sleep at night
- If you feel hungry, have some nuts, bananas and yogurt — high in tryptophan
- Caffeine, alcohol and nicotine can make it difficult to fall or stay asleep
- Depending on how your body absorbs caffeine, it can be helpful to avoid caffeine in the late-afternoon/evening
- Avoid naps during the day, which can prevent you from sleeping well at night
- Limit bedroom noises as much as possible or use a “white noise” device such as a sound machine
- Limit outdoor light through the use of blackout curtains and avoid the use of electronic devices in the bedroom
- Relaxation, deep breathing or other ways of coping with stress such as keeping a “worry log” can help to decrease feelings of anxiety and depression
- Going to bed at a similar time each night allows the body to anticipate and prepare for bedtime