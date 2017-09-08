1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A man has died after the car he was riding in crashed into a utility pole in Bridgeport on Thursday night.

Police say at around 11:24 p.m., officers responded to 320 Dewey Street for a one car collision into a utility pole. The 26-year-old male driver was driving a 2002 Honda Accord north on Dewey Street when he veered right into the pole. The pole then snapped in half and the transformer fell into a nearby commercial lot.

The rear seat passenger, who was only identified as a 61-year-old male, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the man suffered head trauma and traumatic cardiac arrest.

The driver was also taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where his injuries are unknown. A 43-year-old woman was also in the car and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police say the crash occurred across from Mountain Grove cemetery and that it appeared that the driver was operating the car too fast and had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The accident remains under investigation.