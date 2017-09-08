1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole in Bridgeport

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A man has died after the car he was riding in crashed into a utility pole in Bridgeport on Thursday night.

Police say at around 11:24 p.m., officers responded to 320 Dewey Street for a one car collision into a utility pole. The 26-year-old male driver was driving a 2002 Honda Accord north on Dewey Street when he veered right into the pole. The pole then snapped in half and the transformer fell into a nearby commercial lot.

The rear seat passenger, who was only identified as a 61-year-old male, was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the man suffered head trauma and traumatic cardiac arrest.

The driver was also taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where his injuries are unknown. A 43-year-old woman was also in the car and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police say the crash occurred across from Mountain Grove cemetery and that it appeared that the driver was operating the car too fast and had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The accident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s