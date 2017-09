SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured in a fire that broke out in a Shelton garage Thursday night.

The Shelton Fire Marshall tells News 8 that firefighters responded to a one story detached garage at 26 Edgewood Avenue. The garage was being used as a sort of workshop and inside was a small explosion and fire.

One person suffered minor injuries in the fire and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.