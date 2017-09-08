2 heroin/fentanyl dealers arrested in Norwich

By Published:
Courtesy: Norwich Police Department

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation lead to two heroin and fentanyl dealers being arrested in Norwich on Friday.

Norwich Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Detective Division and Patrol Division say they arrested 23-year-old James R. Gorman of Norwich for selling narcotics on Friday morning.

2017 09 08norwichdrugbust 2 heroin/fentanyl dealers arrested in Norwich
Courtesy: Norwich Police Department

Detectives say they received information that Gorman was selling narcotics throughout Norwich and were able to obtain an arrest warrant. On Friday, officers went to Gorman’s apartment to serve the warrant. Within the apartment, officers located more evidence, they say.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to arrest 23-year-old Humberto C. Baez, also of Norwich. Officers are charging him with possession of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to detectives, they seized approximately 17.8 grams of heroin/fentanyl, approximately 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, numerous oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, cell phones, a small amount of cash and a digital scale belonging to Baez.

Both Gorman and Baez were processed in Norwich. Gorman was held on a $10,000 bond and Baez was held on a $250,000 bond pending their court appearances on Monday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s