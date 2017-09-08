2 heroin/fentanyl dealers arrested in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation lead to two heroin and fentanyl dealers being arrested in Norwich on Friday.

Norwich Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Detective Division and Patrol Division say they arrested 23-year-old James R. Gorman of Norwich for selling narcotics on Friday morning.

Detectives say they received information that Gorman was selling narcotics throughout Norwich and were able to obtain an arrest warrant. On Friday, officers went to Gorman’s apartment to serve the warrant. Within the apartment, officers located more evidence, they say.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to arrest 23-year-old Humberto C. Baez, also of Norwich. Officers are charging him with possession of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to detectives, they seized approximately 17.8 grams of heroin/fentanyl, approximately 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, numerous oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, cell phones, a small amount of cash and a digital scale belonging to Baez.

Both Gorman and Baez were processed in Norwich. Gorman was held on a $10,000 bond and Baez was held on a $250,000 bond pending their court appearances on Monday.