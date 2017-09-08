Arrest made in Hamden shooting that left New Haven man seriously injured

Published:
Ryan Bryan (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Friday after a New Haven man was shot multiple times in Hamden last month.

Police say on August 19th at around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oregon Avenue and Manilla Avenue to the report of shots fired. That’s where they found the 27-year-old male victim, who had been shot in the back multiple times.

The unidentified victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

After a lengthy investigation, police identified the suspect in the shooting as 27-year-old Ryan Bryan, of Hamden.

On Friday, detectives arrested Bryan and charged him with assault, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a warrant. He was detained on $500,000 bond and will appear in court September 21st.

