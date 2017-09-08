Arrest made in Hamden shooting that left New Haven man seriously injured

Related Coverage New Haven man in critical condition after shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest was made Friday after a New Haven man was shot multiple times in Hamden last month.

Police say on August 19th at around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oregon Avenue and Manilla Avenue to the report of shots fired. That’s where they found the 27-year-old male victim, who had been shot in the back multiple times.

The unidentified victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

After a lengthy investigation, police identified the suspect in the shooting as 27-year-old Ryan Bryan, of Hamden.

On Friday, detectives arrested Bryan and charged him with assault, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a warrant. He was detained on $500,000 bond and will appear in court September 21st.