Bridgeport woman convicted of cheating unemployment system

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport woman has been convicted of cheating the unemployment system.

Officials say 41-year-old Christie Gray pleaded guilty on Thursday to larceny and forgery.

Police say she fraudulently collected nearly $3,000 in unemployment benefits back in 2014.

Gray has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail.