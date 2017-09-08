Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Beer and Oysters on the Sound”

By Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the outdoors on the shoreline with some good eats and some local libation! Ryan Kristafer is Cruisin’ Connecticut to Stony Creek Brewery to preview the 2017 “Beer and Oysters on the Sound” event!

Jamal from Stony Creek Brewery explained the fun event coming up in New Haven:

The date is September 17th at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven right over near Morris Cove. We’ve done it for a couple of years. It’s an oyster and beer paired up event. So we’re going to be featuring our Stony Joe, which is kind of our Fall offering. We offer it all year round, but we just released it in cans, and we’re really excited about that. It’s a golden mocha stout. So it looks golden in the color, but we use fresh roasted Guatemalan coffee, that we get locally from Redding Roasters. And then we age the whole beer on cocoa nibs.”

He also talked about the brewery:

Stony Creek, we always carve our own little way. We’re aggressively laid back. It’s a light beer that still tastes dark, so it kind of fits the season. It fits the vibe, it’s just perfect. We’ve got fire pits for the fall time, which adds to that kind of cool feel, bacci ball and corn hole.”

And if the beer wasn’t good enough, you have the oysters in there as well that are all local from Long Island Sound.

You can experience “Beer & Oysters on the Sound” on Sunday, September 17th from 4-7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Point Park Carousel. Tickets are available online at http://www.newhavenlandtrust.org/node/475.

