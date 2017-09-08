Cruisin’ Connecticut – Rappelling Down Mohegan Sun to Benefit Special Olympics CT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. This weekend you can go “Over the Edge” to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut.

There are already 100 people signed up, with over $100,000 raised, you can rappel 31 floors down the side of Mohegan Sun. News 8’s Jacquie Slater and I went to the top to give it a go. I had done it last year, and felt very accomplished. The initial thrill of hanging off the side of a building was unmatched, but as you rappel down, you gain a sense of calmness and can take in the beautiful views.

This year, Jacquie was a brave soul and went first. I stepped over the edge and chickened out. I know I’m a wimp. But Jacquie was incredible – she zoomed down the side of the building like Stallone in Cliffhanger. At the end of the day, it’s all about raising money for a tremendous organization: Special Olympics Connecticut.

There are still a few spots open to rappel this weekend, so sign up here and support the cause! Thanks to Mohegan Sun for being so kind and accommodating to our camera crew!

