Daniel Day Lewis involved in motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Oscar Award winning actor Daniel Day Lewis was in a motorcycle accident in New Haven on Monday.

The actor reportedly was on his bike, wearing a helmet when he was involved in an accident with a New Haven Fire Department vehicle.

Day Lewis was seen outside on his Manhattan apartment with his arm in a cast, appearing to be wincing in pain.

The actor recently announced his retirement in June.

Day Lewis is a three-time Oscar Award Winner for the movie, “Lincoln,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “My Left Food.”