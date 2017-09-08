Daniel Day Lewis involved in motorcycle accident in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Oscar Award winning actor Daniel Day Lewis was in a motorcycle accident in New Haven on Monday.

The actor reportedly was on his bike, wearing a helmet when he was involved in an accident with a New Haven Fire Department vehicle.

Day Lewis was seen outside on his Manhattan apartment with his arm in a cast, appearing to be wincing in pain.

The actor recently announced his retirement in June.

Day Lewis is a three-time Oscar Award Winner for the movie, “Lincoln,” “There Will Be Blood,” and “My Left Food.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s