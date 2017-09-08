Drug treatment provider settles false claims allegations

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The operator of nine substance abuse treatment clinics in Connecticut has agreed to pay more than $600,000 to settle allegations that it lied about having a medical director.

Prosecutors said Thursday that The Hartford Dispensary and former CEO Paul McLaughlin falsely told federal and state authorities that the organization had a medical director, as required to provide opioid treatment.

A lawyer for the organization tells The Hartford Courant they strongly dispute the allegations and believe an employee was effectively fulfilling the medical director role, despite not having the title. The lawyer says group did not admit wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to move forward.

About $113,000 of the settlement money will go to two whistleblowers who raised the allegations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s