Ecstasy, marijuana seized in Fairfield traffic stop

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Bridgeport men are facing drug charges after they were pulled over in Fairfield on Thursday afternoon.

Police say just before 1:30 p.m., officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Commerce Drive near Coolidge Street for misuse of a registration plate. During that stop, a police K-9 smelled a narcotic odor on the driver door seam. This resulted in a search of the vehicle with the K-9 alerting officers that there were drugs inside.

An undisclosed amount of marijuana and ecstasy were then seized from the driver and a small amount of marijuana from the passenger.

The driver, 31-year-old Freddie M. Jackson, was arrested for possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and several motor vehicle charges.

The passenger, 30-year-old Vincent Ambrose Derr, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Both men were released at the scene.