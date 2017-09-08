Expect traffic, delays in Canton on Dyer Ave as new water mains are installed

By Published:

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are warning motorists to add extra time to their normal commutes from now until November while they install new water mains in Canton.

The Town of Canton officials say the CT Water Company will be installing new water mains on Dyer Ave. from Gildersleeve Rd. to Route 44 on Mondays through Fridays between 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. from now until November.

They say the road will be open to local traffic, however motorists may experience delays or single lane access.

Officials urge motorists to factor in additional time to travel to schools and/or community centers.

