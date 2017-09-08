Freebie Friday: Concerts, breakfast and BOGOs

(WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means Freebie Friday! We are stretching your dollar with a look at what you can get for nothing!

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s a free outdoor concert at the University Of St. Joseph’s West Hartford campus Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Get yourself a free breakfast by downloading the Chick-Fil-A mobile app throughout September.

Some California Pizza Kitchen locations have a BOGO deal through September 17th.

And participating Sonic locations have a BOGO boneless wings deal on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to close.

Keep September 29th on the calendar. That’s National Coffee Day!