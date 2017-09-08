Governor adds sales tax increase to budget plan

By Published:
Governor Malloy talks about the state budget. (WTNH/ Kevin Pflaumer)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has added a sales tax increase to his budget plan that would raise an extra $220 million over two years.

The Democratic governor on Friday proposed raising the tax to 6.5 percent from 6.35 percent in a budget plan he submitted to legislators.

Malloy is running government with his limited spending authority, because lawmakers haven’t been able to agree on budgets for the current and following fiscal years. The state’s annual budget is about $20 billion and it faces an estimated $3.5 billion deficit over two years.

The governor announced Thursday that he was restoring some state aid to municipalities that he slashed in a previous proposal. His budget plan would take effect if a budget deal isn’t reached by the end of the month.

