President Trump signs bills that includes money for hurricane recovery efforts, raises debt limit and funds gov.

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — President Trump has signed a package of bills that includes billions of dollars for hurricane recovery efforts.

It also raises the debt limit and funds the government through December.

The bill was part of a deal struck between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders.

“Disaster relief must be bipartisan. There should be nothing north or south, red or blue, no divisions ought to prevent this kind of aid,” Senator Blumenthal said.

Senator Blumenthal says much more money will be needed to help the hurricane victims.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s