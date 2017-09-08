President Trump signs bills that includes money for hurricane recovery efforts, raises debt limit and funds gov.

(WTNH) — President Trump has signed a package of bills that includes billions of dollars for hurricane recovery efforts.

It also raises the debt limit and funds the government through December.

The bill was part of a deal struck between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders.

“Disaster relief must be bipartisan. There should be nothing north or south, red or blue, no divisions ought to prevent this kind of aid,” Senator Blumenthal said.

Senator Blumenthal says much more money will be needed to help the hurricane victims.