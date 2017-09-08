How Far Your American Red Cross Donation Goes

(WTNH) – Even the smallest monetary donation can go a long way when it comes to helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and other disasters across the United States.

In times of disaster, relief efforts include purchasing and providing those affected with necessities such as food, water and shelter. The donation of money is the best gift that you can contribute. Any collections of supplies including water, food and toiletries can become very bulky, costly and difficult to transport to areas that have been flooded.

The American Red Cross will take funds and put them towards relief supplies. 91 cents out of every dollar will go to help people affected by the hurricane.

So, just how far can your donation go?

$4.50 can provide a snack and basic necessities such as facial tissues, razors and shaving cream to a resident affected by a disaster

$10.00 can keep a person warm and comforted with the help of two Red Cross blankets

$20.00 can help a family move towards recovery after disaster, providing them with essential clean-up items

$30.00 can help six families collect and store clean water in Red Cross-provided water containers

$50.00 can give shelter and food to one person for one day

$100.00 can ensure an infant at a shelter will have a comfortable crib in which to sleep

$335.00 can deploy an emergency response vehicle to a disaster

Even the smallest contribution – think about replacing your daily cup of coffee or a lunch for the day – can go a long way in helping someone who has lost everything in a time of crisis.

You can donate in various ways:

Online at RedCross.org

Text ‘HARVEY’ to 90999 for a one-time $10.00 donation

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Kick-In at Kickoff: Visit a Connecticut American Red Cross member at a CIAC high school football game

Amazon has also partnered with The American Red Cross on a wishlist of items which you can purchase and have delivered directly to shelters.