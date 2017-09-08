Medical examiner rules student died from accidental overdose

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a Southern Connecticut State University student found unresponsive in his campus apartment died of a drug overdose from a substance similar to the opioid fentanyl.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill says the 21-year-old student died Aug. 6 from the effects of para-Fluorobutyryl Fentanyl, which is a fentanyl analog.

Gill tells the New Haven Register the drug is like fentanyl, but its chemical attachments make it structurally different. The student’s manner of death has been ruled accidental.

University spokesman Patrick Dilger described the out-of-state junior as a “vibrant and popular student.”

Dilger says the university is committed to educating students on drug use and informing them of available resources and treatment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

