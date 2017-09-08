Pawcatuck family prepares for the worst just in case

PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Talk about waterfront living, you can’t get much closer to the water than Artie and Carol Huskes’ home.

They love living right along the Pawcatuck River, which empties into where the Long Island Sound meets the Atlantic Ocean.

“I’m right at the edge,” said Huskes. “We’re living on the edge. That’s nine feet from the bulkhead.”

Artie Huskes custom made the storm shutters for the home.

“They’re made to fit right on here,” explained Huskes as he placed a wood panel over one of the windows. “The bolts stick through the holes and then we screw them on.”

He had to use them when Superstorm Sandy hit and he hopes never again.

“It came right to here,” said Huskes who points to the back deck of his home. “It crested the door but it didn’t come in,” adds his wife. “But it crested to the door.”

They may not be in nearly as much danger as their Florida friends but they want to make sure they are as protected as they can be for any hurricane which may head this way.

“We have pictures of the house in case the house does blow down and so we do have a ready preparedness if we have to leave and run,” said Carol Huskes.

“If we leave the docks and the boat in I might have my boat up on my lawn in a surge,” said Artie Huskes.

The two docks have been hauled out and so has their boat which usually make for a picture perfect scene. One they don’t want to see ruined by a ferocious storm.

“We’ve seen what Mother Nature can do,” said Carol Huskes. “We’ve seen the winds. We’ve seen things get toppled over. We just want to be safe.”

So whether they need them or not this time, they have enough panels to protect windows on the south and east sides of the house which would take the brunt of a coastal storm.

“Not that it’s going to stop the house from blowing away but you got to do something,” said Artie Huskes.