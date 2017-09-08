Pet of the Week: Trevor

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome Domestic Medium Haired cat named Trevor.

Trevor is a super friendly feline who plays very actively!

For more information on Trevor, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter are holding an adoption event on Sunday, September 10th, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clinton PetCo.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.