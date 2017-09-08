Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who robbed a Subway Restaurant in Coventry on Friday.

According to the police, at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Subway on Main Street.

They say a white man who is approximately 5’2″ to 5’6″ in his 20’s or early 30’s with a red beard wearing a dark green long-sleeved shirt, light blue jeans and a baseball cap walked into Subway and demanded money by implying he had a weapon.

Officers say the shirt had a white or yellow logo on the left chest area. They also say the man was wearing sunglasses, too.

The man left the restaurant with an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene on foot, according to officers. Police say he may have gotten into a vehicle nearby.

Anyone who may have information on the identity of the man should immediately contact Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.