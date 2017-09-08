Putnam dispatcher and son arrested

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Putnam dispatcher and her son have been arrested in connection to an incident from July.

Officers say on July 20 at about 9:54 p.m., Ruth Bragg was working as a dispatcher for the Putnam Special Services District. They say she received a call requesting officers be sent to the Dunkin Donuts on Woodstock Avenue for a possible restraining order violation involving her son.

At approximately 11:17 p.m., when there was no police response at the scene, the victim and the witnesses came to the Putnam Police Department and reported the incident to a second dispatcher, police say. After police investigated the incident, Bragg’s 22-year-old son, Timothy was arrested and charged with violating a restraining order.

Investigators say they investigated the lack of response to the original complaint and Bragg was placed on administrative leave. The investigation lead officers to believe that Ruth Bragg intentionally failed to send police to the complainant. A warrant was issued charging Ruth Bragg with hindering prosecution and interfering with police. She was arrested on Friday and was released on a $5,000 bond. She will appear in court on September 18th.