Restaurant Road Trip: A Haunting in the Kitchen at The Captain Daniel Packer Inne

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Mystic, CT. ‘The Captain Daniel Packer Inne’ is one of the most haunted restaurants in the world, and it’s serving up some of the best laid-back cuisine on the Connecticut shoreline.

Mark Vecchitto took over the kitchen at the Inne just over a year ago, and he is crushing it:

A lot of the items on the menu are 34-35 years old, and they’re still on the menu today. You know, all the bells and whistles and neon signs… we don’t need that.

On top of Vecchitto’s kitchen mastery, he told Chef Plum tales of the ghost of Captain Daniel Packer, and Aida. Almost every employee has had a run-in with the ghost of Aida, who was a little seven-year-old girl.

A server recalls a paranormal encounter:

We heard a weird noise upstairs, it was late at night so there was nobody else here. So we go around the corner, the back stairwell, just sticks our heads in the door. And we ask Aida if she’s here, and the next thing we know, glassware and silverware are both flying off the table. We ran out like crazy…

So… dine at your own risk. She’s friendly! The Inne is serving up flavorful dishes like: lobster pierogis, Scottish smoked salmon with an avocado cream, and Stonington scallops with an apple-pie moonshine reduction.

Visit The Daniel Packer Inne and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 32 Water St, Mystic, CT 06355

