Suffield’s lost son comes home

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut (Photo: Department of Defense)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) —  It is a somber mood as people in Suffield stood quietly or stood at attention; remembering and honoring one of their sons who died in the line of duty.

Flags lined Main Street, while black bunting hung over the doors at Town Hall, as a simple convoy caring the body of 26-year-old Dustin Doyon and his family made their way from Bradley International Airport to the funeral home. He was killed last month in the line of duty aboard the USS John McCain, a guided missile destroyer, when it collided with another vessel near Singapore.

Kristina Johnson lives in Suffield, and watched the town bring home their lost son.

I come from a military family and my brother served for many years in the Coast Guard and I know the dangers of the sea, and to have this happened to somebody local even though I didn’t know him, it hurts it hurts a lot. We are proud of his service.”

As the Doyon family made their way to the funeral home, the town was decorated with reminders of a brave man; including a small brick at the base of the town flagpole bearing his name and the love of his neighbors. Many in Suffield also thinking about the other mothers and fathers burying their sailors this weekend.

Richard Gorski of Suffield also served in the military.

“For the 12 or 13 that were killed and others injured, it just it’s a tragedy, just a tragedy.”

Many people today wondering quietly how could this happen, and why did this happen. It was an accident at sea, but those questions are for later. Friday was about remembering a sailor from Suffield, a son, and a friend.

