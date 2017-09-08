Swiss chocolatier unveils a 4th type of chocolate: Pink-hued ‘ruby chocolate’

By Published:
(Photo: Twitter / Barry Callebaut)

(ABC) — A Swiss chocolate company has unveiled a fourth type of chocolate — “ruby chocolate” — and it naturally has a pink hue.

Manufactured by Zurich-based chocolate giant Barry Callebaut, ruby chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean and contains no berries, berry flavoring or added color to achieve its color and taste.

2017 09 08 ruby chocolate 2 Swiss chocolatier unveils a 4th type of chocolate: Pink hued ruby chocolate
(Photo: Twitter / Barry Callebaut)

Ruby chocolate has a unique flavor, which Barry Callebaut describes in a statement as “a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness.”

2017 09 08 ruby chocolate 3 Swiss chocolatier unveils a 4th type of chocolate: Pink hued ruby chocolate
(Photo: Twitter / Barry Callebaut)

The new confection is aimed at millennials, according to the company’s chief innovation and quality officer, Peter Boone.

The company’s consumer research found that ruby chocolate “satisfies a new consumer need found among millennials,” he said in a statement announcing the new type of chocolate.

Boone added that the company looks forward to making ruby chocolate available to customers around the world.

A spokesperson for Barry Callebaut told ABC News that the color and flavor naturally present in ruby cocoa beans are unlocked during the processing of the chocolate. “The process itself is knowledge which Barry Callebaut prefers to treat as confidential,” the spokesperson added.

