Town of Hamden plans to pave 55 roads during the fall

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Hamden is planning on paving more than 50 roads this fall.

According to the town, in total, all or part of more than 55 roads will be repaved throughout the fall season. They say the number of roads represents a total of approximately 11.5 miles of roads paved or reconstructed. By the end of the year, officials say Hamden will have paved approximately 76.5 miles of streets over the past six years, which accounts for approximately 31 percent of the town’s 240 miles of roads.

Officials say the paving list was determined by a variety of factors including severity of road condition, proximity to community assets such as schools and parks, the last time the road was paved and traffic counts.

The total investment in paving the roads during the year will be about $2,000,000, which includes milling, replacement of catch basins, installation of drainage systems, bituminous pavement and more, according to officials.

We are paving more roadways in our Fall 2017 paving program than possibly ever before in a single season. Investing in our Town road paving infrastructure is essential to neighborhood preservation and revitalization – top priorities of my administration. Road paving, along with sidewalk replacement, increases the value of Hamden neighborhoods and properties. I look forward to the many improvements Hamden’s neighborhoods will realize this Fall season, and I thank the Hamden Public Works Department for their consistently stellar performance.” said Mayor Curt Balzano Leng.

Here is a complete list of the roads that are scheduled to be paved:

Hunters Way

Raccio Park Road

Rossotto Drive

Gorham Ave.

Alenier St.

Rochford Ave.

HighTop Circle

HighTop Circle East

HighTop Circle West

MidHill Dr.

Ingram St.

Howell Ave.

Norris St.

Bedford Ave.

Woodbine St.

Beverely Rd.

Spring Glen Ter.

Country Hills Rd.

Corene Dr.

Brook Hill Rd.

Parmalee Dr.

West Meadow Rd.

Conifer Dr.

Huntington Circle

Brentwood Dr.

Brenton Ter.

Hampton Rd.

Pelham Ave.

Hawley Rd.

Chandler Pl.

Haverford Lane

Clover Circle

East Clover Circle

Lent Rd.

Leo Rd.

Mill Rock Rd.

Newbury St.

Wheeler St.

Hobson Ave.

Victor St.

Dewey St.

Miles St.

Ives. St.

Westerly Dr.

Patterson Rd.

South New Rd.

James St.

Carmel St.

Norwood Ave.

Amherst St.

Vincent St.

Booth Ter.

Ash Dr.

Gateway Rd.

Serafin Crt.

Circular Ave