USS Cole in New London for Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maritime history sails into New London Harbor.

Among the Coast Guard and Navy vessels in port for the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival is the USS Cole, the Arleigh Burke Destroyer, which was targeted by terrorists before 9/11. News 8 caught up with the only sailor from Connecticut  stationed on the Cole, which lost 17 crewmen during that October 2000 attack.

It almost reminds us why we’re doing what we do. We have these placards on all of the workshops of the sailors who passed away and your read them and it’s chilling. These people, this was their birthdays, where they were born, their parents, what their intentions were so you’re reading it and you’re like ‘wow, these lives were taken to [a] terrorist attack’ so being on the ship, it’s rewarding,” says Kelsy Huertes of the USS Cole.

Huertes who is from Hartford is looking forward to her family being able to climb aboard and see where she works while she’s in New London this weekend.

