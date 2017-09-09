2 dead after car hits tree in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after two people were killed in car accident in Somers on Friday.

According to police, a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Turnpike Road in Somers at 2:14 p.m, when the car left the roadway off the northbound shoulder, and struck a tree head on.

As a result of impact, authorities say the driver, 72-year-old Ruth Chake of Springfield, Massachusetts, had to be extricated from the car. They say once she was extricated, Chake was rushed to Johnson Memorial Hospital and then transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. Chake later passed away due to her injuries.

Police say the passenger, 69-year-old Bette Bradsley of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was taken out of the car immediately and brought to Johnson Memorial Hospital where she was transported to St. Francis Hospital by LifeStar. Bradsley also passed away due to her injuries.

State Police are requesting that anyone with any information regarding this accident to contact Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3222 ext. 8038.