Bristol woman concerned about children, grandchildren in Hurricane Irma’s path

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people here in Connecticut have connections to Florida, whether it’s a favorite vacation spot or a place where family and friends live. News 8 spoke with a Bristol woman who is worried about her children and grandchildren. They are all in Hurricane Irma’s path.

Josie Soucy’s son and daughter and their families have lived in Florida for the past several years. Though they’ve dealt with some severe storms in the past, they’ve never seen anything like Irma.

“I think the unknown for me is the hardest,” said Soucy.

Soucy’s son, Nathaniel, and daughter, Brittany, live in south Florida. They’ve both left their homes, but are riding out the storm. They had looked into evacuating – either flying out of state or driving.

“My son really had nowhere to go,” Soucy said. “When I asked him to come home here he showed me a picture of 95. It was bumper to bumper traffic.”

He’s now staying with friends about 20 miles inland. Her daughter is staying in a hurricane-proof building with her husband and two children. Soucy has been in contact with them.

“My granddaughter called me last night,” Soucy said. “She was taking the things off her wall. I cried.”

They’ve been preparing for the storm for the past few days. News 8 spoke with Soucy’s daughter, Brittany Parker, over the phone. She says people in Florida have been panicking.

“All the shelves were empty. There was no water,” Parker said. “We went to another location. We bought a case of water that was $12, which was crazy.”

For now they just have to wait for the storm to pass. They’re hoping and praying for the best.

“It’s very hard, especially being a mom in Connecticut not knowing what’s going to happen to everybody and not knowing if you’ll ever see them again,” Soucy said.

Parker says before sunset on Saturday she was already seeing some signs of Irma. The wind had started to pick up and the sky got very dark before the sun set.