Connecticut state colleges to install solar energy systems

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system is having solar energy installed on three of its campuses.

Officials say construction will begin in late fall at Manchester and Middlesex Community Colleges as well as Southern Connecticut State University in an effort to reduce energy consumption and decrease operating expenses.

The project is being funded with private capital through the Connecticut Green Bank, which has not said how much is being spent to install the systems.

CSCU president Mark Ojakian says the cost savings to the state could be more than $10 million within the next 20 years.

Ojakian says they hope to expand the project and have solar installed at Central Connecticut and Western Connecticut State Universities as well as Housatonic, Asnuntuck, Quinebaug and Tunxis community colleges within two years.