Former WNBA star buys block of tickets for children

By Published:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Two-hundred children will get to see Sunday’s WNBA playoff game between Connecticut and Phoenix thanks to a former WNBA star.

Katie Douglas, who played 14 years in the league, including five in Connecticut, has purchased and donated a block of tickets for the second-round game between the Sun and Mercury at the Mohegan Sun arena.

Douglas, who retired after the 2015 season, still holds the record for most 3-pointers in a Sun uniform with 383. She says the ticket donation is just her way of giving back to the community.

The tickets will go to several nonprofit organizations for distribution.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s