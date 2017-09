NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the leg in Norwalk on Friday night.

According to Norwalk Police, officers responded to reports of a man with an accidental gunshot wound to his leg at the Bowtie Cinema on Westport Avenue.

The man was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

It is unclear what the man was doing when he shot himself. Police continue to investigate the incident.