Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Colchester man

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued a silver alert Saturday morning for a missing 79-year-old Colchester man.

According to authorities, Vinal Chasse of Colchester went missing Saturday.

Officials describe Chasse as a white male with white hair and brown eyes. State Police say Chasse stands at about 5’8″ and weighs around 245 pounds.

There is no information on the description of his clothing.

Connecticut State Police ask that if anyone locates Chasse, to contact the State Police Troop K, Colchester Barracks Police Department at 860-465-5400.

