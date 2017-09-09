Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Manchester woman

By Published: Updated:
Manchester Police issue silver alert for Joyce Moore. (Photo courtesy of the Manchester Police Department)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police issued a silver alert early Saturday morning for a 70-year-old woman.

Police say 70-year-old, Joyce Moore went missing Saturday. They say Moore has severe dementia and her condition has been deteriorating.

Authorities say the family told police the last time they saw her she was sleeping.

According to police, Moore was last seen wearing a tan Alabama hat, a blue Adidas jacket, and pink and yellow sneakers.

Authorities describe Moore as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. Police say she stands at about 5’5″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Manchester Police Department ask that anyone who locates Moore to contact the department at 860-645-5500.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s