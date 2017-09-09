Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Manchester woman

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police issued a silver alert early Saturday morning for a 70-year-old woman.

Police say 70-year-old, Joyce Moore went missing Saturday. They say Moore has severe dementia and her condition has been deteriorating.

Authorities say the family told police the last time they saw her she was sleeping.

According to police, Moore was last seen wearing a tan Alabama hat, a blue Adidas jacket, and pink and yellow sneakers.

Authorities describe Moore as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. Police say she stands at about 5’5″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Manchester Police Department ask that anyone who locates Moore to contact the department at 860-645-5500.