Volunteers helping dogs impacted by Harvey

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in Connecticut are helping the four legged victims of Hurricane Harvey. More than two dozen dogs from Texas arrived at Shore Haven Veterinary Hospital in East Haven this afternoon.

There are dogs of all ages and breeds, some with broken bones. One of the dogs is pregnant.

The pooches will get medical help. When they’re well enough, they’ll be available for adoption. The organization Rescue Dogs Rock NYC is helping the animals.

“I love it. I love watching them be such in bad shape and then people like Rescue Dogs Rock New York City, they just do everything and build them back up,” said Jennifer Ornelli, a volunteer. “Then they get forever homes and they live a great life.”

More dogs will be coming in. If you’d like to donate to help with their treatment or if you’re interested in adopting one, contact Rescue Dogs Rock NYC: http://www.rescuedogsrocknyc.org.