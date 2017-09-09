Woman accused of lying about rape to undergo evaluation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The case of a former Connecticut college student accused of lying about being raped by two university football players has been continued.

Former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino was expected to undergo a psychological evaluation so a judge could determine whether she qualifies for a pretrial diversionary program.

Related Content: Former SHU student arrested for making false rape accusation

The Connecticut Post reported Friday that Yovino’s lawyer says the evaluation wasn’t done because he was not allowed to be present. The case was continued to Oct. 11.

The 19-year-old South Setauket, New York native accused two Sacred Heart football players of sexually assaulting her during an October party. The players said the sex was consensual. Police say Yovino later admitted making up the allegations.

Related Content: Woman accused of lying about rape to decide on plea deal

Her lawyer has said she stood by her account that the two players assaulted her.