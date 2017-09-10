Capitol Report: Chris Powell discusses Lembo, governor race

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for governor is heating up in Connecticut.

Joining the panel is Managing Editor and Columnist for the Manchester Journal Inquirer Chris Powell who has been a stone in the shoes of both Republican and Democratic Administrations for years.

A lot of political observers were surprised last week when Kevin Lembo, the popular comptroller unexpectedly withdrew from the race.

Powell gives his thoughts on the move and discusses whether or not Republicans should be planning a political victory.

