Capitol Report: Dan Drew chooses running mate

(WTNH) — The 2018 Governor’s Race is wide open and anything can happen.

Middletown Mayor and Democrat Dan Drew has already picked a running mate, choosing State Representative Liz Linehan.

Why so early in the race? Drew himself answered that question.

“I know it’s unconventional to announce a running mate this early in the process, but I’m tired of convention and I’m tired of hearing that’s the way we’ve always done it,” said Drew. “The way we’ve always done it does not work.”

After just nine months in the House, Rep. Lineham is ready to go big time.

“Dan and I will not stand here and tell you that Connecticut is beyond repair,” she stated. “I won’t scare you into believe that there isn’t hope for the Connecticut we believe in. Because, you know what? There is.”

