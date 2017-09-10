Capitol Report: Governor Malloy shares thoughts on DACA decision

By Published:
Supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program (DACA) demonstrate on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. President Donald Trump ordered and end of protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but gave Congress six months to act on it. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — President Trump is leaving it to Congress to decide the future of The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The administration rescinded DACA last Tuesday.

Connecticut has more than 10,000 undocumented students who would be impacted.

Governor Malloy didn’t hold back his feelings about it, saying, “So, the President’s a coward. He doesn’t want to admit how damaging this is to our economy. These are kids who we have fully educated in school systems like New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford and school systems all over the country. DACA was working extremely well. Not only is he a coward, but quite frankly, he’s misdirected. He simply doesn’t understand what good it has done for this population of people.”

The panel discusses the President’s decision and the Governor’s comments.

