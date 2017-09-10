Capitol Report: Governor Malloy shares thoughts on DACA decision

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — President Trump is leaving it to Congress to decide the future of The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The administration rescinded DACA last Tuesday.

Connecticut has more than 10,000 undocumented students who would be impacted.

Governor Malloy didn’t hold back his feelings about it, saying, “So, the President’s a coward. He doesn’t want to admit how damaging this is to our economy. These are kids who we have fully educated in school systems like New Haven, Bridgeport and Stamford and school systems all over the country. DACA was working extremely well. Not only is he a coward, but quite frankly, he’s misdirected. He simply doesn’t understand what good it has done for this population of people.”

