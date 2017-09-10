Capitol Report: October 1st a key date in state budget battle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is officially over at the State Capitol.

It is time to get down to business on a state budget.

Oct. 1 is when Governor Malloy’s revised executive order that would reduce or eliminate state education aid to many cities and towns is set to take effect.

That date is also clearly on the House Speaker’s mind.

“Our caucus asked us to spend the next eight days working as hard as we can to ensure Oct. 1st won’t happen,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz. “When what we believe is totally cataclysmic, worst possible, I can’t stress enough we can’t let Oct. 1st happen.”

