Connecticut man from St. Maarten trapped while visiting family back home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Before battering Florida, Hurricane Irma hammered the Caribbean, including the island of St. Maarten.

A Connecticut man was there visiting family when the powerful storm hit.

Michael Martin grew up on the island.

He and his family are okay, but his wife says the island is facing many problems.

“He finally got a little connection to give me a call, so I got to talk to him personally, which was a huge relief,” said Michael’s wife, Jenna. “He’s just worried about the island and the devastation. He said he can’t even describe it in words.”

The Dutch government estimates 70% of houses on St. Maarten were badly damaged or destroyed.

The area his family is in was badly damaged. Their house survived, but their cars did not.

They don’t have power or water and cell service is very spotty.