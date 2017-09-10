Connecticut man from St. Maarten trapped while visiting family back home

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy: Jenna Martin)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Before battering Florida, Hurricane Irma hammered the Caribbean, including the island of St. Maarten.

A Connecticut man was there visiting family when the powerful storm hit.

Michael Martin grew up on the island.

Related Content: Storm Team 8 Hurricane Tracker

He and his family are okay, but his wife says the island is facing many problems.

“He finally got a little connection to give me a call, so I got to talk to him personally, which was a huge relief,” said Michael’s wife, Jenna. “He’s just worried about the island and the devastation. He said he can’t even describe it in words.”

9 10 17 michael martin Connecticut man from St. Maarten trapped while visiting family back home
(Photo Courtesy: Jenna Martin)

Related Content: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys, at least 3 dead and over 1 million without power in the state

The Dutch government estimates 70% of houses on St. Maarten were badly damaged or destroyed.

The area his family is in was badly damaged. Their house survived, but their cars did not.

They don’t have power or water and cell service is very spotty.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s