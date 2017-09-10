Connecticut to send more National Guardsmen to help with Irma

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard is sending more people to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

22 more guardsmen were deployed on Sunday morning as 14 soldiers left on two helicopters.

They will stage just north of Florida to provide a rapid response.

Another crew of eight is taking a plane to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

There, they will wait for support missions.

