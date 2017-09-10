Connecticut United Ride held Sunday in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks 16 years since the Sept. 11th attacks.

On Sunday, some three thousand motorcycle riders took park in the Connecticut United Ride.

The ride traveled through a number of towns, including Norwalk, Westport and Fairfield, paying tribute to the victims.

The ride was first started right after the attacks as a way to raise money for first responders in New York and it has grown since then.

“Any money that we raise today goes to the CT Firefighters Relief Fund [and] the 100 Club of CT on behalf of law enforcement,” explained Connecticut United Ride Executive Director Fred Garrity Jr. “We also make a donation to United Way which keeps in true to our first event.”

The ride is the largest 9/11 event in Connecticut as well as the largest motorcycle ride in New England.