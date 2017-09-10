Eversource heads to Florida to help with Irma

(WTNH) — Essential supplies and equipment, packed.

Linemen and support personnel, close to 100 in all. They’re as ready as can be for what’s expected ahead.

“The first day is going to be rough. [A] lot of devastation, wires down, impassable roads, people looking for their property that doesn’t exist anymore,” explained lineman James Willard. “This weather event is going to be pretty tragic.”

Related Content: Storm Team 8 Hurricane Tracker

Many, never responding to anything like this before.

“I went to Pennsylvania three years ago for an ice storm that was brutal,” said another worker. “I remember my house being without power for 10 days and how it was to live like that and it could be worse for them.”

Wile the level of damage remains to be seen, the crew from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire is expecting to work 16-hour days.

“It’s going to be tons of work. Long days, hours, but that’s what we’re here for.”

Related Content: Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida brace for Irma

The task is to help their sister utility companies in Florida and shorten the time that homes and businesses are left in the dark.

“Being a lineman, one thing we pride ourselves on is being able to help people,” stated Willard. “As the cavalry goes down we see our comrades. We are elbow to elbow in the mud with these guys. We are very proud to do that. It’s nice to give back and nice to know they will come up and help when we need it too.”

Related Content: Bristol woman concerned about children, grandchildren in Hurricane Irma’s path

Eversource is planning on being there for two weeks, but depending on the need, it could be longer.

“The best part, once you get those lights on and you see them happy…[They] feel like they have life again. Awesome. Great feeling.”